Audi Jumps Formula Bandwagon To Take On Mercedes-Benz

- Volkswagen AG's VWAGY VWAPY Audi chose Sauber as a strategic partner for the project and plans to acquire a stake in the Sauber Group.
- The partnership will see the traditional Swiss racing team competing as the Audi factory team from 2026 onwards, using the power unit developed by Audi for the pinnacle of motorsport.
- VW CEO Herbert Diess said becoming part of F1 was the most critical lever to boost brand value for Audi and Porsche, Bloomberg reports.
- VW jumped the F1 bandwagon after the franchise decided to turn carbon neutral by 2030 while using synthetic fuels from 2026, as VW pursued the industry's most significant electrification push.
- As of May, Audi was ready to dole €500 million ($556.30 million) for British luxury sports carmaker McLaren as a means to enter, while Porsche planned a long-term partnership with the racing team Red Bull.
- The technology change is a unique opportunity to start competing in the franchise ruled by Mercedes-Benz Group AG DMLRY.
- With three decades of competitive experience, Sauber is one of the most renowned and traditional teams in Formula 1.
- While Audi creates the power unit at Audi's Motorsport Competence Center in Neuburg an der Donau, Sauber will develop and manufacture the race car at its site in Hinwil (Switzerland).
- They look to start racing by 2026.
- More than 120 employees are working on the project.
