Generac To Plunge 32%? Plus B of A Securities Cuts Price Target On JELD-WEN By 40%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 20, 2022 8:45 AM | 1 min read
Generac To Plunge 32%? Plus B of A Securities Cuts Price Target On JELD-WEN By 40%
  • Roth Capital cut the price target on Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC from $320 to $75. Generac shares dipped 25.3% to close at $110.30 on Wednesday.
  • B of A Securities slashed the price target for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD from $15 to $9. JELD-WEN shares rose 0.9% to $8.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on Masonite International Corporation DOOR from $135 to $99. Masonite International shares fell 5.3% to close at $68.59 on Wednesday.
  • Needham cut the price target on Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK from $75 to $50. Overstock.com shares fell 5% to close at $23.57 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target for Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $312 to $275. Microsoft shares rose 0.2% to $236.84 in pre-market trading.

