Nordstrom Finance Chief Steps Down; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

- Nordstrom Inc JWN Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman has informed the company of her intention to step down from her role, effective December 2, 2022.
- She will remain with the company through reporting third quarter 2022 financial results to facilitate a smooth transition.
- Michael Maher, SVP and chief accounting officer, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Bramman's departure.
- Maher joined the company in 2009 as Controller and has more than twenty-five years of finance and accounting experience.
- Nordstrom has commenced an internal and external search process to identify a permanent CFO.
- The company has reaffirmed its FY22 financial outlook that was previously provided on August 23, 2022.
- Price Action: JWN shares closed higher by 6.13% at $19.23 on Monday.
