Nordstrom Finance Chief Steps Down; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Nordstrom Inc JWN Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman has informed the company of her intention to step down from her role, effective December 2, 2022.

Michael Maher, SVP and chief accounting officer, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Bramman's departure.

Maher joined the company in 2009 as Controller and has more than twenty-five years of finance and accounting experience.

Nordstrom has commenced an internal and external search process to identify a permanent CFO.

The company has reaffirmed its FY22 financial outlook that was previously provided on August 23, 2022.

Price Action: JWN shares closed higher by 6.13% at $19.23 on Monday.

