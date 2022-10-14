ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Daqo Inks High-Purity Polysilicon Supply Deal

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 14, 2022 8:04 AM | 1 min read
Daqo Inks High-Purity Polysilicon Supply Deal
  • DAQO New Energy Corp's DQ subsidiaries Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo forged a five-year high-purity polysilicon supply agreement with Shuangliang Silicon Materials (Baotou) Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of Shuangliang Eco-Energy to supply its fast-growing solar wafer business.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Xinjiang Daqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo will provide Shuangliang with 150,300 MT of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon from November 2022 to December 2027. 
  • Daqo CEO Longgen Zhang commented, "We expect the demand for high-purity mono-grade polysilicon to remain strong, especially as the market gradually switches to the next generation of N-type technology. "
  • Daqo's second-quarter FY22 revenues were $1.24 billion, up from $441.4 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • EPS of $8.18 beat the consensus of $6.13.
  • Price Action: DQ shares traded higher by 3.08% at $52.20 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech