US Retail Sales Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite surging over 200 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

Data on retail sales for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales rising 0.2% in September following a 0.3% increase in the previous month.

Data on import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are expected to declined 1.0%, while export prices in September might decline 0.2% on the month.

Data on business inventories for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories increasing 0.9% in August following a 0.6% build a month ago.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer sentiment rising to 58.8 in October from previous reading of 58.6.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

