US Retail Sales Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 14, 2022 4:23 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite surging over 200 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Data on retail sales for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect retail sales rising 0.2% in September following a 0.3% increase in the previous month.
  • Data on import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Import prices are expected to declined 1.0%, while export prices in September might decline 0.2% on the month.
  • Data on business inventories for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories increasing 0.9% in August following a 0.6% build a month ago.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect consumer sentiment rising to 58.8 in October from previous reading of 58.6.
  • Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Market Volatility Declines Following US Inflation Data

