Aehr Bags Contract From EV Customer

- Aehr Test Systems AEHR won purchase orders from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPak Contactors, and a FOX WaferPak Aligner for qualification of their silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Also Read: Aehr Bags Order From New Major Supplier Of Silicon Carbide Semiconductors For EV Markets; Shares Pop
- This company is a multibillion-dollar annual revenue global manufacturer of semiconductors that supplied silicon-based MOSFETs for the automotive industry.
- Aehr configured the FOX system for High-Temperature Gate Bias (HTGB) and High-Temperature Reverse Bias (HTRB) stress testing and burning silicon carbide devices on 150mm and 200mm wafers using Aehr's proprietary WaferPak complete wafer Contactors.
- The FOX system, WaferPaks, and WaferPak Aligner will likely ship within the next six months.
- Aehr clocked net sales of $10.7 million, up 89% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, beating the consensus of $8.5 million. EPS of $0.05 beat the consensus of $0.01.
- Price Action: AEHR shares traded lower by 2.99% at $14.29 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.