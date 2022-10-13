Aehr Bags Contract From EV Customer

by

Aehr Test Systems AEHR won purchase orders from a new customer for a FOX-NPTM multi-wafer test and burn-in system, multiple WaferPak Contactors, and a FOX WaferPak Aligner for qualification of their silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles.

Aehr configured the FOX system for High-Temperature Gate Bias (HTGB) and High-Temperature Reverse Bias (HTRB) stress testing and burning silicon carbide devices on 150mm and 200mm wafers using Aehr's proprietary WaferPak complete wafer Contactors.

The FOX system, WaferPaks, and WaferPak Aligner will likely ship within the next six months.

Aehr clocked net sales of $10.7 million, up 89% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, beating the consensus of $8.5 million. EPS of $0.05 beat the consensus of $0.01.

Price Action: AEHR shares traded lower by 2.99% at $14.29 on the last check Thursday.

