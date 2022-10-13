Nevro Secures FDA Nod HFX iQ Spinal Cord Stimulation System For to Personalize Pain Treatment

by

The FDA approved Nevro Corp's NVRO Senza HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system.

Senza HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system. Senza HFX iQ is the first and only Artificial Intelligence-based SCS system that learns from patients.

The Senza HFX iQ system comprises the HFX iQ Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG), HFX Trial Stimulator, Charger, and HFX App.

Recommends customized therapy adjustments informed by patient inputs.



Nevro Wins Multiple Coverage Options For Spinal Cord Stimulation In Diabetic Neuropathy. It will launch with algorithms for treating chronic back and leg pain, including non-surgical back pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza HFX iQ is digitally-enabled and designed to optimize care by collecting patient data and guiding the patient through a customized treatment pathway.

Directly adjusts the pain relief program on the patient's IPG from the HFX App on their smartphone without needing a separate manual remote.

Nevro will initiate a limited release of Senza HFX iQ in the U.S. this quarter, with a broad U.S. market launch planned for early 2023. In addition to the U.S. approval for HFX iQ, Nevro has submitted for approval in Europe.

Price Action: NVRO shares are up 0.71% at $36.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

