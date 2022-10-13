Nevro Secures FDA Nod HFX iQ Spinal Cord Stimulation System For to Personalize Pain Treatment

- The FDA approved Nevro Corp's NVRO Senza HFX iQ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system.
- Senza HFX iQ is the first and only Artificial Intelligence-based SCS system that learns from patients.
- The Senza HFX iQ system comprises the HFX iQ Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG), HFX Trial Stimulator, Charger, and HFX App.
- Recommends customized therapy adjustments informed by patient inputs.
- It will launch with algorithms for treating chronic back and leg pain, including non-surgical back pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.
- Senza HFX iQ is digitally-enabled and designed to optimize care by collecting patient data and guiding the patient through a customized treatment pathway.
- Directly adjusts the pain relief program on the patient's IPG from the HFX App on their smartphone without needing a separate manual remote.
- Nevro will initiate a limited release of Senza HFX iQ in the U.S. this quarter, with a broad U.S. market launch planned for early 2023. In addition to the U.S. approval for HFX iQ, Nevro has submitted for approval in Europe.
- Price Action: NVRO shares are up 0.71% at $36.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
