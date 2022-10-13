Apple Home Key's Integration With Level Home Smart Locks 'Certainly Not Off The Table'

Apple Inc.'s AAPL Home Key support may soon be integrated into Level Home smart locks, according to a tweet by Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman.

What Happened: Apple included Home Key to iOS 15 so that smart locks makers could incorporate their products into the Wallet app, enabling customers to open doors by just tapping their iPhone against the lock.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman tweeted that the “new Level with HomeKey has already landed in Apple Store stock rooms.”

Gurman also mentioned how much it would cost and said it should be “available in stores on Friday.”

It’s called the Level Lock+ and will cost $329 - versus $249 for the standard version. Should be available in stores on Friday.

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 13, 2022

Gurman’s tweet came in response to a report in 9to5Mac that said Level Home had denied having any plan to integrate their locks with Apple Home Key.

The 9to5Mac report cited a Reddit user who had apparently contacted Level Home — a retailer of smart home products — and wanted to know when they would announce Apple Home Key support for their smart locks.

Apple and Level Home did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

The 9to5Mac report, however, carried a statement from Level Home, which said that “home key support is certainly not off the table for Level.”

