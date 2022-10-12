ñol

Applied Blockchain Is An Attractive Way To Gain Exposure To Bitcoin Mining Growth, Analyst Says

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Needham analyst John Todaro reiterated a Buy on Applied Blockchain, Inc APLD with a $5.50 price target.
  • APLD posted its Q1'FY23 results after the close yesterday. 
  • APLD reported on the high-end of guidance for both topline and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.
  • APLD's Texas site could experience delays around regulatory approval, pushing energizing later than initially expected. 
  • Despite some near-term, supply-side concerns, primarily on the Texas site, demand is strong, with APLD's upcoming second North Dakota site fully contracted for 180MW. 
  • Additionally, Todaro views HPC as an attractive opportunity set on which APLD has made progress. 
  • The analyst said APLD is an attractive way to gain exposure to the growth in bitcoin mining without taking the underlying price risk of bitcoin, given the company's co-hosting strategy, where revenues and expenses are generated and paid in fiat currencies. 
  • Additionally, Applied's relationship with Bitmain will allow it to capitalize on migrating Chinese mining capacity into North America following the country's ban on bitcoin mining operations. 
  • Further, the analyst expects Applied to increase prices over time with its site-level strategy to host one anchor tenant at a lower hosting rate and fill the remaining facility with higher margin, smaller tenants. 
  • Lastly, Todaro found APLD's valuation attractive, as he expects its shares to trade at a premium relative to prop miners, given its lower revenue volatility and lack of exposure to bitcoin's day-to-day fluctuations.
  • Price Action: APLD shares traded higher by 2.98% at $1.73 on the last check Wednesday.

