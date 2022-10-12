ñol

Why Is Cango Stock Rising Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
October 12, 2022 9:09 AM | 1 min read
Why Is Cango Stock Rising Today?

Cango Inc CANG shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company declared a special cash dividend.

Cango's board has approved and declared a special cash dividend of 50 cents per ordinary share, or $1 per American depositary share, on its outstanding shares, to be paid on Nov. 23 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 24.

Cango is an automotive transaction service platform in China connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions and other industry participants. 

See Also: Nasdaq, S&P Futures Surge Ahead of FOMC Minutes, September Inflation Prints — PepsiCo, Tech And Chinese Stocks In Focus

CANG Price Action: Cango has a 52-week high of $3.82 and a 52-week low of $1.95.

The stock was up 18.6% at $2.67 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay.

