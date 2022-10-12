AMC Subsidiary Raises $400M Via Private Institutional Senior Note Offering

by

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC subsidiary Odeon Cinemas Group Limited owned Odeon Finco PLC offered $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027 in a private institutional offering.

subsidiary owned offered $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027 in a private institutional offering. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by OCGL and certain subsidiaries of OCGL and on an unsecured standalone basis by AMC.

Odeon intends to use the offering proceeds, together with cash on hand, to fund the repayment in full of OCGL's existing term loan facilities, and to pay related fees, costs, premiums and expenses.

AMC held $965.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.

Price Action: AMC shares traded higher by 1.14% at $6.19 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsFinancingOfferingsTech