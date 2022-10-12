KnowBe4 Shares Pop On Vista Takeover Deal

by

The private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners has inked a deal to purchase the cybersecurity provider KnowBe4, Inc KNBE for about $4.6 billion.

The deal valued KnowBe4 at nearly $25 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The stock closed at $21.59 on October 11.

In September, KnowBe4 said it had received a nonbinding proposal from Vista to acquire the company for $24 a share in cash, a nearly 40% premium.

KnowBe4 is a platform for security awareness training and simulated phishing.

The private-equity firms are increasingly turning to private-credit providers, as Vista will likely do to help pay for KnowBe4.

KnowBe4 clocked 36% revenue growth in Q2 to $80.8 million, beating the consensus of $79.4 million. EPS of $0.07 beat the consensus of $0.02.

Price Action: KNBE shares traded higher by 12.6% at $24.30 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

