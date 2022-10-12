ñol

KnowBe4 Shares Pop On Vista Takeover Deal

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 9:30 AM | 1 min read
  • The private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners has inked a deal to purchase the cybersecurity provider KnowBe4, Inc KNBE for about $4.6 billion.
  • The deal valued KnowBe4 at nearly $25 per share, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The stock closed at $21.59 on October 11.
  • In September, KnowBe4 said it had received a nonbinding proposal from Vista to acquire the company for $24 a share in cash, a nearly 40% premium.
  • KnowBe4 is a platform for security awareness training and simulated phishing.
  • The private-equity firms are increasingly turning to private-credit providers, as Vista will likely do to help pay for KnowBe4.
  • KnowBe4 clocked 36% revenue growth in Q2 to $80.8 million, beating the consensus of $79.4 million. EPS of $0.07 beat the consensus of $0.02.
  • Price Action: KNBE shares traded higher by 12.6% at $24.30 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsMoversTechMediaTrading Ideas