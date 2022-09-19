ñol

KnowBe4 Shares Pop On Takeover Offer At 39% Premium

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 19, 2022 9:37 AM | 1 min read
KnowBe4 Shares Pop On Takeover Offer At 39% Premium
  • KnowBe4, Inc KNBE confirmed the receipt of a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners to acquire all outstanding company shares for $24 per share in cash.
  • The purchase price represents a 39% premium to KnowBe4's closing price on September 16, Market Screener reports.
  • KnowBe4 has created a security awareness framework that allows businesses to assess, track, and mitigate the ongoing threat of social engineering attacks to their cybersecurity.
  • KnowBe4 clocked 36% revenue growth in Q2 to $80.8 million, beating the consensus of $79.4 million. EPS of $0.07 beat the consensus of $0.02.
  • Price Action: KNBE shares traded higher by 25.90% at $21.79 on the last check Monday.

