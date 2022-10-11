Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Order From Distribution Partner HongKe

by

Vuzix Corp VUZI has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology Co Ltd , a distributor based in Guangzhou, China.

has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from , a distributor based in Guangzhou, China. Vuzix supplies Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products.

HongKe is a resource integration and technical service provider that works closely with top global partners to provide innovative and leading products and solutions for customers in various industries.

"We are thrilled to be working with HongKe, a leading distributor in the Asia-Pacific region, to help their customers gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.

Vuzix noted that the OS upgrade introduced earlier this year, which expanded the number of languages supported, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean, will be critical in aiding this initiative.

Price Action: VUZI shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $5.12 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.