Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Order From Distribution Partner HongKe

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 2:32 PM | 1 min read
Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Order From Distribution Partner HongKe
  • Vuzix Corp VUZI has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology Co Ltd, a distributor based in Guangzhou, China.
  • Vuzix supplies Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products.
  • HongKe is a resource integration and technical service provider that works closely with top global partners to provide innovative and leading products and solutions for customers in various industries.
  • "We are thrilled to be working with HongKe, a leading distributor in the Asia-Pacific region, to help their customers gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.
  • Vuzix noted that the OS upgrade introduced earlier this year, which expanded the number of languages supported, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean, will be critical in aiding this initiative.
  • Price Action: VUZI shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $5.12 on the last check Tuesday.

