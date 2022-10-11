Vuzix Expands Asia-Pacific Presence With Order From Distribution Partner HongKe

- Vuzix Corp VUZI has received and shipped against a volume purchase order from HongKe Technology Co Ltd, a distributor based in Guangzhou, China.
- Vuzix supplies Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products.
- HongKe is a resource integration and technical service provider that works closely with top global partners to provide innovative and leading products and solutions for customers in various industries.
- "We are thrilled to be working with HongKe, a leading distributor in the Asia-Pacific region, to help their customers gain competitive advantages within their respective industry verticals," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix.
- Vuzix noted that the OS upgrade introduced earlier this year, which expanded the number of languages supported, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean, will be critical in aiding this initiative.
- Price Action: VUZI shares are trading higher by 0.79% at $5.12 on the last check Tuesday.
