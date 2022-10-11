Fair Isaac Approves New Share Buyback Up To 5% Stock

- Leading predictive analytics and decision management software company Fair Isaac Corp's FICO board approved a stock repurchase program to acquire up to $500 million of the company's outstanding common stock.
- The company's current market cap is about $10 billion, and the buyback makes up about 5% of the total outstanding stock.
- The new program followed the completion of FICO's previous stock repurchase program, which was in effect from January 2022 through October 2022.
- Fair Isaac held $155.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30. Free cash flow was $115.2 million for the quarter.
- Price Action: FICO shares traded higher by 0.13% at $396.81 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.