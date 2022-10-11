ñol

US Small Business Optimism Index Might Edge Lower To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 4:41 AM | 1 min read
US Small Business Optimism Index Might Edge Lower To This Level In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points amid a decline in NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The NFIB small business optimism index for September is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The small business optimism index is expected to decline slightly to 91.5 in September from previous reading of 91.8.
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Market Volatility Increases After Nasdaq Tumbles Over 100 Points

Check out our premarket coverage here

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets