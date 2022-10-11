EXCLUSIVE: Blink Charging Launches Blink Network and Blink Charging Mobile App For Next-Generation EV Charging Experience

Blink Charging Co BLNK BLNKW, an owner and operator of electric vehicle charging equipment and services launched its entirely rebuilt Blink Network.

What Happened? Blink launched its redesigned new Blink Charging Mobile App to boast a user-centric design and experience, providing more real-time information to EV drivers.

The new Blink Charging mobile app aimed to meet the needs of the more than 6.6 million EV drivers worldwide, whether charging in the United States, Europe, or any of the growing number of 25+ countries in which Blink operates.

Why Does It Matter? Both innovative software platforms have been built on industry-leading architecture to provide an intuitive, seamless, and convenient charging experience built upon a reliable, flexible, and responsive platform.

Chair and CEO Michael D. Farkas said, "This state-of-the-art technology creates the roadmap for continued advancements that can be made quickly to meet future needs and empower EV drivers even more. "

The network went through a complete build-out from the ground up, making it the leading global EV charging network, using the latest scaling technologies that offer a faster time to market for new capabilities and user experiences at market-leading speeds.

The newly rebuilt, cloud-based Blink Network allows Blink site hosts to onboard and connect Blink chargers globally, offering global management of chargers in multiple languages. The languages include English, French, Canadian, Greek, Hebrew, and Spanish, across 26 countries with provision for additional languages.

Site hosts will also have expanded functionality in creating dynamic pricing protocols, responsive to applications, locations, and schedules.

The robust new host portal gives complete visibility and control for site hosts across chargers and areas.

In addition to the new and improved functionality for Blink site hosts, the new Blink Network provides the foundation for the Company to onboard chargers from recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner in Belgium, EB Charging in England, and SemaConnect in the United States.

This strategic design uniquely makes Blink capable of creating a seamless EV charging experience irrespective of its driver location.

The Blink Network will enhance the user experience across all segments, including residential, multifamily, retail, workplace, and hospitality, bringing all functionality together in one platform, including fleet management, making the Blink Network the most comprehensive EV network in the market.

Blink also launched the all-new Blink Charging Mobile App, designed to make the charging experience easier and more accessible for home and public charging.

It puts EV drivers in control by giving them improved search capabilities, allowing them to search for nearby amenities and chargers by zip codes, city, business, category, or address.

The Blink Charging Mobile App personalizes the user experience by allowing users to save their favorite charger locations, manage payment information, view payment history, and real-time charging information, including estimated time left to charge and estimated costs.

Price Action: BLNK shares closed lower by 2.39% at $15.14 on Monday.