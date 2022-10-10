Faction & GoCar Partner On Driverless Vehicle Rentals

by

Silicon Valley startup Faction Technology Inc has partnered with GoCar Tours Inc to develop driverless deployment of EV Sport vehicles, based on the FUV platform from Arcimoto Inc FUV .

Customers can then drive them on tours and adventures in cities where GoCar operates.

Equipped with Faction's DriveLink and TeleAssist technologies, the driverless GoCar EVs combine autonomy with remote human teleoperation.

The driverless vehicle platform retains the GoCar EV Sport capabilities with up to 100 miles of city range. Pilot trials are expected to start in 2023.

"We have always envisioned our platform as the best, most efficient small form factor vehicle for moving goods and people," said Jesse Fittipaldi, Interim CEO at Arcimoto.

Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 1.00% at $1.01 on the last check Monday.

