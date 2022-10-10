Faction & GoCar Partner On Driverless Vehicle Rentals

- Silicon Valley startup Faction Technology Inc has partnered with GoCar Tours Inc to develop driverless deployment of EV Sport vehicles, based on the FUV platform from Arcimoto Inc FUV.
- The collaboration facilitates driverless delivery of GoCar Tour vehicles from depots to select pickup counters at partner locations.
- Customers can then drive them on tours and adventures in cities where GoCar operates.
- Equipped with Faction's DriveLink and TeleAssist technologies, the driverless GoCar EVs combine autonomy with remote human teleoperation.
- The driverless vehicle platform retains the GoCar EV Sport capabilities with up to 100 miles of city range. Pilot trials are expected to start in 2023.
- "We have always envisioned our platform as the best, most efficient small form factor vehicle for moving goods and people," said Jesse Fittipaldi, Interim CEO at Arcimoto.
- Price Action: FUV shares are trading higher by 1.00% at $1.01 on the last check Monday.
