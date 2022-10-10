Cummins Dedicates Existing Fridley Facility To Electrolyzer Production

by

Cummins Inc CMI plans to commence producing electrolyzers in the U.S. to advance the nation's green hydrogen economy.

An electrolyzer separates water into oxygen and hydrogen. When the electrolyzer system is operated using renewable electricity – such as solar, wind or hydropower – the hydrogen it produces is green and carbon-free.

Cummins plans to dedicate 89,000 sq. ft. of its existing Fridley facility to electrolyzer production.

Electrolyzer production will take place in Fridley, Minnesota, starting at 500 megawatts (MW) of manufacturing capacity annually, scalable to 1 gigawatt (GW) in the future.

Initially, the facility will manufacture its HyLYZER-500 and HyLYZER-5000 proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, with the potential to manufacture other electrolyzer products.

The range of products can accommodate power needs from 1.25MW to more than 200MW for both small- and large-scale hydrogen generation projects.

Price Action: CMI shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $219.00 on the last check Monday.

