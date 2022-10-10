Cummins Dedicates Existing Fridley Facility To Electrolyzer Production

- Cummins Inc CMI plans to commence producing electrolyzers in the U.S. to advance the nation's green hydrogen economy.
- An electrolyzer separates water into oxygen and hydrogen. When the electrolyzer system is operated using renewable electricity – such as solar, wind or hydropower – the hydrogen it produces is green and carbon-free.
- Cummins plans to dedicate 89,000 sq. ft. of its existing Fridley facility to electrolyzer production.
- Electrolyzer production will take place in Fridley, Minnesota, starting at 500 megawatts (MW) of manufacturing capacity annually, scalable to 1 gigawatt (GW) in the future.
- Initially, the facility will manufacture its HyLYZER-500 and HyLYZER-5000 proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, with the potential to manufacture other electrolyzer products.
- The range of products can accommodate power needs from 1.25MW to more than 200MW for both small- and large-scale hydrogen generation projects.
- Price Action: CMI shares are trading higher by 0.44% at $219.00 on the last check Monday.
