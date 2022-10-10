IDC Highlights Weak PC Market, Apple Being The Only Exception

- Declines continued for the traditional PC market as global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the third quarter of 2022, the International Data Corporation disclosed.
- Cooling demand and uneven supply have contributed to a year-over-year contraction of 15.0%.
- However, shipment volumes remained well above pre-pandemic levels when commercial refreshes largely drove PC volumes due to the looming end of support for Microsoft Corp MSFT Windows 7.
- Consumer demand has remained muted despite promotional activity from Apple Inc AAPL and other players.
- Supply has also reacted to the new lows by reducing orders, with Apple being the only exception. Their Q3 supply increased to compensate for lost orders from the lockdowns in China during Q2.
- Over the last several years, shortages have aggressively driven product mix shifts toward the premium end. The crisis, coupled with cost increases of components and logistics, drove ASPs up five quarters in a row to $910 in 1Q22, the highest since 2004.
- However, with demand slowing, promotions in full swing, and order cuts, the ASP climb reversed in Q2. Another quarter of ASP declines indicates a market retreat.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD had acknowledged a weaker-than-expected PC market.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.08% at $140 on the last check Monday.
