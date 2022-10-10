Raytheon Missiles & Defense Bags $207M Contract From US Army

- Raytheon Technologies Corp's RTX Missiles & Defense business arm has secured a $207 million U.S. Army contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors or KuRFS and Coyote effectors.
- Under the contract, the systems will equip two U.S. Army divisions. Additional assets will also be provided to support ongoing Army flight tests and operational deployments.
- As part of the U.S. Army's Low, slow, small unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, called LIDS, KuRFS provides advanced 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote low-cost effectors defeat drones.
- The KuRFS precision targeting radar and the scaled Ku-720 mobile sensing radar deliver persistent detection, identification and tracking of airborne threats.
- The Coyote Block 2 kinetic and Block 3 non-kinetic effectors defeat single drones and swarms varying in size and maneuverability and at higher altitudes and longer ranges than similar class effectors.
- Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $84.68 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
