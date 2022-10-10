Raytheon Missiles & Defense Bags $207M Contract From US Army

by

Raytheon Technologies Corp's RTX Missiles & Defense business arm has secured a $207 million U.S. Army contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors or KuRFS and Coyote effectors.

Under the contract, the systems will equip two U.S. Army divisions. Additional assets will also be provided to support ongoing Army flight tests and operational deployments.

As part of the U.S. Army's Low, slow, small unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, called LIDS, KuRFS provides advanced 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote low-cost effectors defeat drones.

The KuRFS precision targeting radar and the scaled Ku-720 mobile sensing radar deliver persistent detection, identification and tracking of airborne threats.

The Coyote Block 2 kinetic and Block 3 non-kinetic effectors defeat single drones and swarms varying in size and maneuverability and at higher altitudes and longer ranges than similar class effectors.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $84.68 on the last check Monday.

RTX shares are trading higher by 0.80% at $84.68 on the last check Monday.

