Five9 Names Chair Mike Burkland As CEO After Rowan Trollope Gets Poached; Bumps Up Q3 Guidance

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Five9 Names Chair Mike Burkland As CEO After Rowan Trollope Gets Poached; Bumps Up Q3 Guidance
  • Five9, Inc FIVN named Mike Burkland, long-time Chair and former CEO, as its CEO, effective November 28.
  • Five9 said Rowan Trollope resigned as CEO as well as from the board and accepted another role as CEO of a privately held pre-IPO company outside of the CCaaS space.
  • "I'm thrilled to resume the role of CEO and once again lead the amazing team at Five9 on our exciting journey ahead," stated Burkland. "When I was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, I resigned from the CEO post to focus on my health while remaining very close to the business as Chairman. Now, following successful treatments, I am pleased to report that my doctors have given me a favorable long-term prognosis." 
  • Five9 currently expects revenue for the third quarter of 2022 to be $198 million compared to its original guidance of $192.5 - $193.5 million.
  • Five9 currently expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.38, compared to its original guidance of $0.31 - $0.33.
  • Five9 will report Q3 2022 financial results on November 7.
  • Price Action: FIVN shares are trading lower by 3.18% at $74.52 during the pre-market session on the last check Monday.

