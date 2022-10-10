Five9 Names Chair Mike Burkland As CEO After Rowan Trollope Gets Poached; Bumps Up Q3 Guidance

- Five9, Inc FIVN named Mike Burkland, long-time Chair and former CEO, as its CEO, effective November 28.
- Five9 said Rowan Trollope resigned as CEO as well as from the board and accepted another role as CEO of a privately held pre-IPO company outside of the CCaaS space.
- "I'm thrilled to resume the role of CEO and once again lead the amazing team at Five9 on our exciting journey ahead," stated Burkland. "When I was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, I resigned from the CEO post to focus on my health while remaining very close to the business as Chairman. Now, following successful treatments, I am pleased to report that my doctors have given me a favorable long-term prognosis."
- Five9 currently expects revenue for the third quarter of 2022 to be $198 million compared to its original guidance of $192.5 - $193.5 million.
- Five9 currently expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.38, compared to its original guidance of $0.31 - $0.33.
- Five9 will report Q3 2022 financial results on November 7.
- Price Action: FIVN shares are trading lower by 3.18% at $74.52 during the pre-market session on the last check Monday.
