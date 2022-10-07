HashiCorp's Medium-Term Path To Breakeven Impresses Analysts

- Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Hold on HashiCorp, Inc HCP.
- HashiCorp held its first analyst day as a public company in LA in association with its large company tradeshow.
- He continues to be impressed with Hashi's technology.
- He considers the technology a critical part of the transition to modern application workloads, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and ultimately a significant portion of the massive shift of Enterprise architectures away from 30+ years of perimeter defense, Enterprise Network backbones, and client-server architectures driven by IP.
- Hashi announced several enhancements to products and HCP Cloud.
- The most notable was Beta for Vault on Azure cloud, which complements the already GA Vault on AWS.
- Hashi reaffirmed its GTM and Financial plans while maintaining guidance for $2 Billion+ ARR with profitability and positive FCF in 2026.
- Piper Sandler analyst James Fish raised the price target on HashiCorp to $39 from $38 and reiterated Neutral.
- The analyst was encouraged by the company's medium-term path to breakeven.
- Price Action: HCP shares traded lower by 2.89% at $32.04 on the last check Friday.
