Microsoft Explores More Investment In India; This Time On Play-To-Earn Gaming Platform

- Microsoft Corp MSFT discussed investing in the Indian play-to-earn gaming platform Zupee and proposed to lead a funding round of over $100 million.
- A team within Microsoft has expressed apprehension about optics around betting and advised the global tech giant to steer away from the deal, TechCrunch reports.
- Like many other startups, including Oyo, in which Microsoft has invested in India, the Zupee deal sought to have the startup use Azure and other Microsoft cloud services as part of the deal.
- The New Delhi-headquartered Zupee, which has raised over $120 million to date, operates a “skill-based casual gaming” platform.
- The report specified that the firm, valued at $600 million, has garnered over 70 million downloads across board games such as ludo, snakes and ladder, and playing cards and carrom.
- In January, it collaborated with Jio Platforms, India’s largest telecom operator with over 420 million subscribers.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 0.67% at $247.53 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
