by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 7:10 AM | 1 min read
Coffee Brewing Get Green - Nestle Invests $1B In Sustainable Coffee Farming
  • Food processing giant Nestle ADR NSRGY coffee brand Nescafé has unveiled the Nescafé Plan 2030 for sustainable practices in coffee farming.
  • The brand will invest more than ~$1 billion by 2030.
  • The plan is expected to accelerate the transition to a regenerative food system and help achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Nescafé will provide farmers with training, technical assistance, and high-yielding coffee plantlets to help them transition to regenerative coffee farming practices.
  • Some examples of regenerative agriculture practices include planting cover crops that help protect the soil, incorporating organic fertilizers, and increasing agroforestry and intercropping.
  • Nescafé aims to achieve 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025, 20% of coffee sourced from regenerative agricultural methods by 2025, and 50% by 2030.
  • Price Action: NSRGY shares closed lower by 0.10% at $107.50 on Monday.

