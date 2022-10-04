Coffee Brewing Get Green - Nestle Invests $1B In Sustainable Coffee Farming

by

Food processing giant Nestle ADR NSRGY coffee brand Nescafé has unveiled the Nescafé Plan 2030 for sustainable practices in coffee farming.

The plan is expected to accelerate the transition to a regenerative food system and help achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Nescafé will provide farmers with training, technical assistance, and high-yielding coffee plantlets to help them transition to regenerative coffee farming practices.

Some examples of regenerative agriculture practices include planting cover crops that help protect the soil, incorporating organic fertilizers, and increasing agroforestry and intercropping.

Nescafé aims to achieve 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025, 20% of coffee sourced from regenerative agricultural methods by 2025, and 50% by 2030.

Price Action: NSRGY shares closed lower by 0.10% at $107.50 on Monday.

