InterDigital Shares Gain On Q3 Guidance Boost

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Mobile and video technology research and development company InterDigital, Inc IDCC boosted its third-quarter 2022 revenue outlook to $112 million - $115 million, up from its previous expectations of $96 million - $100 million and against the Street view $98.83 million.
  • The updated guidance included $100 million of recurring revenue. It reflected continuing success in the core smartphone licensing program and new licensing agreements signed within the consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT revenue category.
  • InterDigital noted that its third-quarter operating expenses would range between $88 million - $90 million, including an $11 million - $13 million increase in the company's performance-based compensation accruals.
  • In addition, InterDigital forged a patent license agreement with a major technology company. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • InterDigital reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $124.7 million, beating the consensus of $122 million.
  • Price Action: IDCC shares traded higher by 16.63% at $47.14 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTechTrading Ideas