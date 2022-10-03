Bullet Fired From Ground Pierces Through Myanmar Airlines Plane Mid-Air, Injuring 27-Year-Old Passenger

A 27-year-old passenger onboard Myanmar National Airlines was injured after a bullet that was fired from the ground pierced through the plane while it was mid-air.

What Happened: State-owned Myanmar National Airlines domestic flight carrying 63 passengers was almost at its destination in Loikaw when a bullet fired from the ground hit the airplane and subsequently pierced through the aircraft's cabin to hit a passenger, reported Myanmar Now.

The report noted that when the plane was shot it was at an elevation of more than 3,000 feet.

The authorities said the passenger was rushed to a hospital after the bullet caused injuries on the right side of his face and cheek.

The Myanmar Military Council named two resistance forces responsible for the incident — People's Defence Force and Karenni National Progressive Party, or KNPP. However, the KNPP refuted the accusation, citing its policy of avoiding civilian targets.

Following the incident, the authorities canceled all flights from Loikaw until further notice.

The army has also deployed troops near the airport and conducted searches in the area.

