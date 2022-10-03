Amazon Claims UK Merchant Momentum Exceeding Rivals

by

The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN marketplace soared by over 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France, or Italy.

Some 85,000 smaller U.K. enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for over 950 million product sales or 1,750 per minute.

More than 700 of those merchants generate sales of more than £1 million ($1.1 million).

In July, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into Amazon's retail and reselling business, following E.U. and U.S. investigations, Bloomberg reports.

The CMA cited suspected breaches of competition law.

Some smaller European countries, including the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden, grew their marketplaces faster than Britain, but from a lower base, Amazon claimed.

Reportedly the funding for Amazon marketplace sellers dried up as e-commerce growth stalled.

In 2021, investors poured over $12 billion into acquisition start-ups or aggregators focused on buying Amazon marketplace sellers following the significant behavioral shift during COVID lockdowns. So far, in 2022, funding has dropped to just over $2 billion, most of which came before the stock market slump in March.

Amazon aggregators or roll-ups buy sellers who typically do the bulk of their business through Amazon's third-party marketplace looked to combine many brands under one roof.

Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.57% at $113 on Friday.

