EXCLUSIVE: Knightscope Gains First-Ever Convention Center Contract; Bonds With Orange County Convention Center

Knightscope, Inc KSCP, a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, entered a partnership with Orange County Convention Center (OCCC or the Center) in Orlando, Florida.

What Happened? With 7 million square feet, the OCCC is currently the third-largest convention center in the U.S., averages nearly 200 events annually, and attracts more than 1.5 million attendees annually.

OCCC, which creates safe, memorable experiences for visitors worldwide, will begin utilizing Knightscope's K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to enhance security and operational efficiency at the massive facility.

Why Does It Matter? The partnership represents Knightscope's first-ever convention center contract and marks the company's entrance into this area of the security market.

"We are thrilled that Knightscope and the OCCC developed this partnership to enhance the safety and security of our campus by adding a K5 autonomous robot to the Security Division," said Isiah White, OCCC security manager. "This partnership demonstrates the Center's commitment to public safety and cutting-edge innovation, and we look forward to the future of our security operations."

By hosting conventions, trade shows, and sporting events, the Center stimulates and infuses the local economy with new money and expands business opportunities through world-class facilities and innovative services.

"As a leader in public safety technologies, Knightscope is committed to augmenting even the most sophisticated security programs by providing simple, safe interactions between technology and people," said Stacy Stephens, EVP, and chief client officer at Knightscope. "Our clients need new and innovative solutions so that people feel safe and secure when visiting public venues, and we look forward to a long, successful relationship supporting the entire OCCC team."

Price Action: KSCP shares closed lower by 5.84% at $2.42 on Friday.

Photo Via Company