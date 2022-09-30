Tesla AI Day 2 Live Updates: Sneak Peak At Tesla Bot And More!

Tesla Inc. TSLA AI Day 2022 is slated to get started “precisely” at 09:15 p.m. ET, according to Elon Musk.

Musk along with other executives, including Tesla Director of Autopilot Software Ashok Elluswamy would likely make presentations.

Tesla AI Day 2 is being live-streamed on the Tesla website and you can follow this space for key updates from the event.

Notable updates expected out of the event are related to the Optimus Tesla bot, the full self-driving software, the Dojo supercomputer, Tesla’s neural network training supercomputer and possibly Robotaxis.

Musk is hoping to use the event to hire the best AI talent who could drive innovation in that arena.

Find Benzinga’s detailed preview of the event here on what to expect.

The odd timing of the event has left Tesla bulls excited.

“No other company holds an event on a Friday night. I love it. Another example of Elon’s first principles approach,” Loup Funds’ Gene Munster said in a tweet.

Can't say I love working on a Friday night but definitely excited to bring you live updates from the event. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

09:10 p.m. EDT: The event is live and looks like it is a sold-out one; with over 30,000 watching as it is just getting started. Techno music is being played, accompanied by visuals of some funky patterns that suit the theme of the event.

09:15 p.m. EDT: Alright, Musk is on stage and we are getting started — with robotic hands in the background hinting at Optimus.

09:20 p.m. EDT: Musk gets started with a reference to Optimus and reminds people that Tesla is a public company. He jestingly remarks even he is not immune to firing, especially if he goes crazy. Musk says AI, Autopilot, Dojo and a 'long' question & answers session on the agenda — folks welcome to ask existential or technical questions — whatever floats their boat.

09:22 p.m. EDT: Tesla bot is on stage — a real one, a sleek looking one! It’s waving to the crowd now. So, we do have a prototype!

09:25 p.m. EDT: Musk says the bot can do more than what it's doing on stage. A video showing its other functionalities is presented, where the bot is seen working at the Fremont factory, watering plants among other things. Musk says the humanoid can identify objects. A bot with Tesla-designed actuators — Musk says it would be ready to walk in a few weeks.

09:30 p.m. EDT: Optimus can move fingers. The goal is to make it useful, Musk says. It is "extremely useful" and made in volume, probably in volumes. So, could cost less, about $20,000, according to Tesla.

09:33 p.m. EDT: Musk appreciates the team for doing a wonderful job but says still a lot of improvements to be made. He is appealing to talent to join the company as it seeks to "do the right thing."

09:35 p.m. EDT: Musk gives his vision for the economy — a future of abundance, with no poverty. A fundamental transformation that promises safety.

He repeats why Tesla remains is a public company, giving control to people. The public can influence Tesla’s policies and actions.

09:40 p.m. EDT: After the pitch to talent, another Tesla team member walks the audience through the development timeline of the Tesla bot.

On power consumption of bot, 100W sitting, 500W for brisk walking, and it weighs 73 kg. Degrees of freedom is at above 200.

Tesla shows Optimus with actuators. The company is working on optimizing costs, reducing wiring in extremities and centralizing power distribution.

The battery pack is at the torso of the bot — charing, power distribution all at one place. Leveraging the existing Tesla supply chain for it, the bot is going to do everything a human brain does. Support communication is wireless.

09:45 p.m. EDT: Malcolm Burgess, Manager, Vehicle Dynamics and Concept Structures at Tesla, now on stage showcases how Optimus is immune to injury in the wake of a falling. The bot is made with materials such as titanium that are not stiff.

Tesla has taken inspiration from biology for the bot’s movement. Most important things from a design perspective are energy and mass. Tesla has carried its experience from car to robots, Burgess says.

09:50 p.m. EDT: The bot having 28 actuators allows high-level activity like walking and climbing stairs. An actuator is able to lift a halftone, 9-foot piano, a video shows.

On hand design: Bot has five fingers. The real utility is in factories for lifting objects. Six actuators and 11 degrees of freedom and adaptive grasp and non-back drivable fingers for the bot.

09:55 p.m. EDT: We are moving from robot on wheels to robot on legs, say Tesla. Video showcases the locomotion of the robot.

10:00 p.m. EDT: Tesla Humanoid Robotics Engineer Felix Sygulla talks about walking and aspects of engineering challenges involved in this action.

Controls are very complex, he says. Measuring reality and adding corrections to the behavior of the robot is important.

10:08 p.m. EDT: That’s all on Optimus. Now, it is over to Tesla Director for Autopilot Software Ashok Elluswamy for FSD updates.

Elluswamy says every Tesla built over the years has the hardware for self-driving and the company has been striving to improve software to achieve higher levels of autonomy.

The company has gone from 2,000 cars running FSD to 160,000 customers in a year, Elluswamy says. About 75,000 neural network models run each year, the pace of innovation is progressing.

10: 15 p.m. EDT: FSD Beta Software is "quite capable" of driving the car, he says, including stopping for traffic lights and stop signs, negotiating with objects at intersections and making turns and so on.