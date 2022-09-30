Russian Missile Attack Kills 23 Civilians In Ukraine Hours Before Putin's Annexation Speech: Official

Ukraine's regional governor said a Russian missile slammed on a convoy of cars in southern Ukraine on Friday, killing a number of civilians, hours ahead of President Vladimir Putin's annexation ceremony.

What Happened: A missile attacked a convoy that was assembling in a car park near Zaporizhzhia city to carry people and supplies into Russian-occupied territory, Reuters reported, adding that Ukraine still controls the regional capital.

"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The occupiers struck defenseless Ukrainians. This is another terrorist attack by a terrorist country."

The Reuters report noted that the vehicles were packed with the occupants' belongings, blankets, and suitcases.

This came hours ahead of Putin's official signing ceremony in the Kremlin Palace on Friday to annex four more areas of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would preside over a treaty signing on "the entry of new territories into the Russian Federation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his Thursday evening address, said, "It can still be stopped. But to stop it, we have to stop that person in Russia who wants war more than life. Your lives, citizens of Russia."

