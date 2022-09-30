ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

'Dear Apple,' Former Tesla AI Director Karpathy Has A Suggestion On Notifications: 'Sad As The Concept Is'

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 30, 2022 3:58 AM | 1 min read
'Dear Apple,' Former Tesla AI Director Karpathy Has A Suggestion On Notifications: 'Sad As The Concept Is'

Andrej Karpathy, the former AI director at Tesla, took to Twitter on Thursday to address an issue he finds with Apple Inc. AAPL products.

What Happened: Apple products do not allow to keep track of and get back to conversations across 10 apps, Karpathy tweeted. He suggested that it would require some operating-level help to sort notifications into “fyis,” abbreviation for “for your information,” and “to dos.”

With this, one can sort through “mark as unread” and deal with them when one is able to, he said.

“Sad as the concept is,” he added.

See Also: Apple May Build 'New' Car Project Team By End-2022, Says Analyst: What It Means For Cupertino's Self-Driving EV Plans

Twitterati had mixed views about the remarks. Some concurred that this was an excellent suggestion, with one calling for allowing text messages to be marked as unread or out the blue dot back.

A user noted that the iOS 16 allows to swipe right on a message to mark as unread. In reply, another said this worked for emails and not text messages.

Some even recommended Karpathy to switch over to Android, claiming it is way better, given it was an open system.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Thursday's session 4.91% lower at $142.48, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Andrej KarpathyiPhoneTeslaNewsGlobalTechGeneral