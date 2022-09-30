'Dear Apple,' Former Tesla AI Director Karpathy Has A Suggestion On Notifications: 'Sad As The Concept Is'

Andrej Karpathy, the former AI director at Tesla, took to Twitter on Thursday to address an issue he finds with Apple Inc. AAPL products.

What Happened: Apple products do not allow to keep track of and get back to conversations across 10 apps, Karpathy tweeted. He suggested that it would require some operating-level help to sort notifications into “fyis,” abbreviation for “for your information,” and “to dos.”

With this, one can sort through “mark as unread” and deal with them when one is able to, he said.

“Sad as the concept is,” he added.

Dear Apple I am not able to keep track of and get back to conversations across 10 apps. Needs some OS-level help to sort notifications into fyis and todos that you can sort through, mark as “unread” and deal with when you’re able. Sad as the concept is. — Andrej Karpathy (@karpathy) September 30, 2022

Twitterati had mixed views about the remarks. Some concurred that this was an excellent suggestion, with one calling for allowing text messages to be marked as unread or out the blue dot back.

A user noted that the iOS 16 allows to swipe right on a message to mark as unread. In reply, another said this worked for emails and not text messages.

Some even recommended Karpathy to switch over to Android, claiming it is way better, given it was an open system.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Thursday's session 4.91% lower at $142.48, according to Benzinga Pro data.