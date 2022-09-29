5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5 ConocoPhillips COP - P/E: 8.5 Callon Petroleum CPE - P/E: 2.21 Dorchester Minerals DMLP - P/E: 9.08 Golar LNG GLNG - P/E: 4.56

PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%.

ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.27 in Q1 to $3.91 now. This quarter, Callon Petroleum experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.43 in Q1 and is now $3.68. Most recently, Dorchester Minerals reported earnings per share at $0.96, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.8. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 14.29%, which has increased by 2.67% from 11.62% last quarter.

Golar LNG's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $2.13, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.0%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 3.0% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.