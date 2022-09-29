MINISO Adopts $100M Stock Buyback Plan

by

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO board of directors authorized and approved a new share repurchase program.

board of directors authorized and approved a new share repurchase program. Under the program, the company is authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its shares over a period of 12 months starting September 29, 2022.

repurchase up to $100 million of its shares over a period of 12 months starting September 29, 2022. The company expects to fund the repurchase from surplus cash on its balance sheet.

The company held $870.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Price Action: MNSO shares are trading lower by 4.52% at $4.65 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.