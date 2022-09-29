ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

MINISO Adopts $100M Stock Buyback Plan

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 9:46 AM | 1 min read
MINISO Adopts $100M Stock Buyback Plan
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO board of directors authorized and approved a new share repurchase program.
  • Under the program, the company is authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its shares over a period of 12 months starting September 29, 2022.
  • The company expects to fund the repurchase from surplus cash on its balance sheet.
  • The company held $870.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Price Action: MNSO shares are trading lower by 4.52% at $4.65 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksBuybacksSmall Cap