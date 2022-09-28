ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Analyst Thinks M&A Involving Q2 Holdings Customers Key Variable To Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 1:12 PM | 1 min read
This Analyst Thinks M&A Involving Q2 Holdings Customers Key Variable To Outlook
  • Stephens analyst Charles Nabhan reiterated an Equal-Weight (Volatile) on Q2 Holdings, Inc QTWO and a $55 price target.
  • With several proposed transactions still awaiting approval, he views M&A involving QTWO customers as a critical variable to the '23 outlook. 
  • The company overwhelmingly (~90%) finds itself on the acquiring side of transactions, he noted. 
  • He found it should benefit from the conversion of new users, more significant cross-sell potential and pent-up demand from purchases delayed during the approval process. 
  • However, it is essential to note that integration may take place months after the deal closes and that initial revenue may be weighted towards professional service fees, resulting in a headwind to margins. 
  • He issued the note as a correction and removed any analysis around incremental users or revenue or mention of specific customers.
  • Price Action: QTWO shares traded higher by 3.45% at $32.67 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech