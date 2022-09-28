Steakholder Foods Begins Use Of Agency-Approved Animal Source For Development Activity

- Steakholder Foods Ltd STKH has commenced the development of a bovine cell line in the U.S., isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
- Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources to produce edible products in a sterile environment.
- "We aim to work with federal agencies as we perfect our processes for sustainable and scalable cultured meat production," said CEO Arik Kaufman.
- The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing various beef, chicken, pork, and seafood products as raw materials and whole cuts as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing.
- Price Action: STKH shares traded lower by 0.87% at $2.28 on the last check Wednesday.
