Steakholder Foods Begins Use Of Agency-Approved Animal Source For Development Activity

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 11:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Steakholder Foods Ltd STKH has commenced the development of a bovine cell line in the U.S., isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
  • Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources to produce edible products in a sterile environment.
  • "We aim to work with federal agencies as we perfect our processes for sustainable and scalable cultured meat production," said CEO Arik Kaufman.
  • The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing various beef, chicken, pork, and seafood products as raw materials and whole cuts as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing.
  • Price Action: STKH shares traded lower by 0.87% at $2.28 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral