ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

After-Hours Alert: Why iBio Stock Is Plunging

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 27, 2022 4:34 PM | 1 min read
After-Hours Alert: Why iBio Stock Is Plunging

IBio Inc IBIO shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported preliminary results and announced a 1-for-25 reverse split. iBio also said it will not proceed with an IND submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

iBio expects full-year 2022 revenues of approximately $2.4 million, representing an increase of 1% year-over-year. iBio expects to report a net loss of $50.3 million for the year.

IBio said it ended the quarter with $39.5 million in cash and equivalents. 

"With an expanded portfolio and increasing technical, regulatory, and market challenges for COVID-19 vaccine development, we have decided not to proceed with an IND submission for IBIO-202, our multi-variant COVID-19 vaccine candidate. We also continue to review options to extend our cash runway," said Tom Isett, chairman and CEO of iBio.

iBio also announced that its board approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split, which will become effective on Oct. 7. iBio shares will begin trading on a post-reverse split basis on Oct. 10.

IBIO Price Action: iBio has a 52-week high of 66 cents and a 52-week low of 22 cents.

The stock was down 33.6% in after hours at 21 cents at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Markus Spiske from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsMoversTrading Ideas