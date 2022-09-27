ñol

Grove Shares Pop On Retail Expansion Into 2,200 Additional Stores

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Grove Shares Pop On Retail Expansion Into 2,200 Additional Stores
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV is planning for a retail expansion for its home care brand, Grove Co, with its first drugstore retailer.
  • Grove has added its product assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs to 2,200 additional stores.
  • The company has more than doubled its retail door count since early 2021.
  • Grove intends to become 100% plastic-free by 2025.
  • "By growing our distribution, we're making it easier for consumers to shop for planet-friendly, high-performing products that do not rely on plastic packaging," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.
  • Price Action: GROV shares are trading higher by 34.4% at $3.98 on the last check Tuesday.

