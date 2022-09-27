- Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV is planning for a retail expansion for its home care brand, Grove Co, with its first drugstore retailer.
- Grove has added its product assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs to 2,200 additional stores.
- The company has more than doubled its retail door count since early 2021.
- Grove intends to become 100% plastic-free by 2025.
- "By growing our distribution, we're making it easier for consumers to shop for planet-friendly, high-performing products that do not rely on plastic packaging," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.
- Price Action: GROV shares are trading higher by 34.4% at $3.98 on the last check Tuesday.
