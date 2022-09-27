by

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV is planning for a retail expansion for its home care brand, Grove Co, with its first drugstore retailer.

is planning for a retail expansion for its home care brand, Grove Co, with its first drugstore retailer. Grove has added its product assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs to 2,200 additional stores.

added its product assortment of zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, dish soaps, and dishwasher detergent packs to 2,200 additional stores. The company has more than doubled its retail door count since early 2021.

Grove intends to become 100% plastic-free by 2025.

"By growing our distribution, we're making it easier for consumers to shop for planet-friendly, high-performing products that do not rely on plastic packaging," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.

Price Action: GROV shares are trading higher by 34.4% at $3.98 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.