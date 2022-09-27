Ingredion Hikes Dividend By 9%; Plans Stock Buyback

by

Ingredion Inc INGR has increased the quarterly dividend by 9% quarter-on-quarter to $0.71 per share.

has increased the quarterly dividend by 9% quarter-on-quarter to $0.71 per share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2022.

The company's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to 6 million shares from September 26, 2022, through December 31, 2025.

The new program replaces the prior stock repurchase program, which had approximately 3.8 million shares remaining for repurchase.

The company held $322 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Price Action: INGR shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $79.98 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

