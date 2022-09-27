Ingredion Hikes Dividend By 9%; Plans Stock Buyback

- Ingredion Inc INGR has increased the quarterly dividend by 9% quarter-on-quarter to $0.71 per share.
- The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2022.
- The company's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to 6 million shares from September 26, 2022, through December 31, 2025.
- The new program replaces the prior stock repurchase program, which had approximately 3.8 million shares remaining for repurchase.
- The company held $322 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: INGR shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $79.98 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
