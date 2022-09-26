ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Smartsheet Analyst Concerns Are Priced In; Remains Sidelined Given Crowded Competition

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 26, 2022 2:09 PM | 1 min read
Smartsheet Analyst Concerns Are Priced In; Remains Sidelined Given Crowded Competition
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria kept his Sector Perform rating and $32 price target on Smartsheet Inc SMAR after attending its Engage 2022 annual user conference. 
  • After speaking with 12 customers and Investor Relations, he is more optimistic about Smartsheet's go-to-market and competitive positioning but mixed on the spending outlook.
  • Also Read: Needham Remains Most Optimistic On Smartsheet Citing Robust CWM Demand, And Veeva For Digitization Of Budgets
  • On the positive side, customer interest in Advance was encouraging, and he saw meaningful expansion opportunities within the installed base. 
  • However, near-term spending intentions were mixed, and while the partner announcement was positive, the ecosystem is still very early and growing much slower than total revenue. 
  • He remains sidelined given his concerns about crowded competition in an unproven TAM. 
  • MoffettNathanson analyst Jackson Ader initiated coverage on Smartsheet with an Outperform rating and a $50 price target.
  • Price Action: SMAR shares traded lower by 2.95% at $31.62 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech