Smartsheet Analyst Concerns Are Priced In; Remains Sidelined Given Crowded Competition

- RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria kept his Sector Perform rating and $32 price target on Smartsheet Inc SMAR after attending its Engage 2022 annual user conference.
- After speaking with 12 customers and Investor Relations, he is more optimistic about Smartsheet's go-to-market and competitive positioning but mixed on the spending outlook.
- On the positive side, customer interest in Advance was encouraging, and he saw meaningful expansion opportunities within the installed base.
- However, near-term spending intentions were mixed, and while the partner announcement was positive, the ecosystem is still very early and growing much slower than total revenue.
- He remains sidelined given his concerns about crowded competition in an unproven TAM.
- MoffettNathanson analyst Jackson Ader initiated coverage on Smartsheet with an Outperform rating and a $50 price target.
- Price Action: SMAR shares traded lower by 2.95% at $31.62 on the last check Monday.
