Las Vegas Sands Stock Is Surging: Here's Why

Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS shares are trading higher Monday after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted.

What Happened: Macau's chief executive Ho Iat Seng has said China would resume an e-visa scheme for mainland travelers and permit group tours, per Reuters.

The report suggests that for the first time in nearly three years, mainland tour groups will resume in November in China's special administrative region. Currently, Chinese tourists to Macau are required to book a visa appointment, which is followed by an approval process that can last a week.

E-visas were popular among Chinese gamblers prior to the pandemic. The individual visas reportedly accounted for around 50% of Chinese visitors to Macau in 2019. Tour groups accounted for approximately 25%.

Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Las Vegas Sands with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $58 to $60.

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail and convention center operations.

LVS Price Action: Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week high of $48.27 and a 52-week low of $28.87.

The stock was up 6.68% at $37.84 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

