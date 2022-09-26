Elon Musk Shares Photo Of Himself And Grimes: 'No Way To Prove We're Living In A Simulation'

Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday posted a picture of himself with former girlfriend Grimes, in costumes they donned for a Saturday Night Live episode in May 2021.

What Happened: Musk is seen in the costume of Mario arch-rival Wario while Canadian singer Grimes is portraying Princess Peach.

The world’s richest person contrasted the picture with one of animated Mario and Princess Peach sitting at the edge of a Castle's roof. "Of course, there's no way to prove we're living in a simulation," the accompanying text reads.

Why It's Important: This isn’t the first time that Musk has teased the possibility of us living inside a simulation.

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018, Musk said “we’re most likely in a simulation,” the NBC News reported at the time.

“If you assume any rate of improvement at all, games will eventually be indistinguishable from reality,” Musk reportedly said before concluding.

Musk again teased the idea in a tweet in November last year based on the 1972 video game Pong. “49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds. What does that trend continuing imply about our reality?,” the billionaire quipped.

The simulation hypothesis has other prominent proponents, including astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.