Amazon Announced 2nd Deals Event For 2022 As Customers Face 'Macroeconomic' Challenges

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has announced a new holiday shopping event — Prime Early Access Sale — for its members.

What Happened: This is the second deals event conducted by Amazon this year, given the “macroeconomic environment” faced by customers and an early shopping holiday, Reuters reported, citing the company’s vice-president Jamil Ghani.

"There's a desire to save and make the dollar stretch further,” he told Reuters.

Ghani, however, declined to provide revenue forecasts for how the event would compare to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this fall or to July's Prime Day, according to the report.

The event will begin at midnight on Oct. 11 and run through Oct. 12 in 15 countries.

It will available for customers in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S., Amazon said in a statement.

Why It's Important: As part of the event, Amazon is introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items. The list will feature a curated selection of deals from brands such as Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid and Samsung, the company said in a statement.

Members can also explore holiday gift guides, try Amazon Music Unlimited or get a Grubhub+ membership free for a year among other things.