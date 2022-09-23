ñol

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell And PMI Data Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 23, 2022 4:50 AM | 1 min read
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell And PMI Data Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for September is scheduled for released at 9:3450 a.m. ET. Analysts expect services PMI rising slightly to 45.0 in September from 43.7 in August, while manufacturing index is seen at 51.3 versus previous reading of 51.5.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 2:05 p.m. ET.


