US Fed Chair Jerome Powell And PMI Data Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today

U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for September is scheduled for released at 9:3450 a.m. ET. Analysts expect services PMI rising slightly to 45.0 in September from 43.7 in August, while manufacturing index is seen at 51.3 versus previous reading of 51.5.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 2:05 p.m. ET.



Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today