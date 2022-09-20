Trump's Not Going To Like These New Poll Numbers: Why His Numbers Are Sliding

Former President Donald Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after falling steadily over the past few months.

What Happened: According to a Sunday poll by NBC News, 34% of registered voters have a favorable opinion of Trump, while 54% have a negative one.

Trump's favorability rating is down slightly from last month, with 54% of people holding a negative opinion of him and 36% holding a favorable one.

In the meantime, President Joe Biden's favorability rating increased. This month, 45% of respondents indicated they approved of the president, up 2% from the previous month.

However, 52% of voters say they disapprove of Biden, which has gone down 3% since last month.

Why It Matters: The poll comes while the FBI investigates Trump and the files he had at Mar-a-Lago. Since Trump left office, the government retrieved thousands of documents from the former president’s Florida home, including more than 300 with varying confidential designations.

Voters were also asked by the poll if they thought the numerous investigations of Trump should be stopped or continued.

According to the survey, 41% of respondents think the investigations should end, while 56% think they should continue.

In a different survey performed by Quinnipiac University in late August, it was observed that 50% of Americans, including 52% of independent voters, believed Trump should be jailed for handling sensitive documents after leaving the White House.

Even though only 39% of independent respondents to a New York Times-Siena poll done earlier in September said they approved of Biden's job performance, the survey found Trump behind him by 3% in a hypothetical presidential election rematch.

Photo: Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock