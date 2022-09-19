Advent Shares Pop On Winning Fuel Cell Systems Supply Contract In Germany

- Advent Technologies Holdings Inc ADN has signed a three-year agreement with the German State of Brandenburg for the supply of methanol-powered fuel cell systems. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Advent's solution was selected as part of a tender launched by the German State of Brandenburg.
- Advent's methanol-powered fuel cell systems will be used as a backup power source for Brandenburg's BOS digital radio network, replacing the diesel-driven emergency power systems over the next three years.
- BOS is a secure means of communication, allowing safe and easy communication for first responders and other public safety officials.
- "This new partnership marks a major step towards the wider adoption of HT-PEM fuel cells as a backup power source in critical infrastructure applications across Europe. We look forward to joining similar projects in the near future," said Advent Technologies GmbH SVP Daniel Hennig.
- Price Action: ADN shares are trading higher by 9.45% at $3.99 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.