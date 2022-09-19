Ideanomics Appoints Stephen Johnston As Finance Chief

by

Ideanomics Inc IDEX has appointed Stephen Johnston as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Ideanomics did not disclose details about Conor McCarthy, who was appointed CFO in 2019.

Johnston will oversee the company's financial strategy and activities, including accounting, financial controlling, financial reporting, treasury, and tax matters worldwide.

He had recently served as the CFO of Dura Automotive Systems, a global automotive supplier.



Johnston is a certified public accountant (CPA) and a member of the Michigan Association of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs.

"My belief is that Stephen is exactly the right person to ensure that Ideanomics can consistently deliver on our financial obligations and maintain strong capital discipline as we continue our strategy execution," said CEO Alf Poor.

Price Action: IDEX shares are trading lower by 10.6% at $0.46 on the last check Monday.

