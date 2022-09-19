Jowell Global Partners With Italian Cosmetics Firm So.Di.Co To Fasten China Sales

- Jowell Global Ltd JWEL has entered into a strategic partnership with Italy-based So.Di.Co Group to promote the sales of natural personal care products. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- So.Di.Co is an Italian cosmetics, beauty, and wellness producer, having its products through over 1,000 retailers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets.
- In addition, the parties will co-develop Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) suppliers in China for So.Di.Co Group's new product development and enhanced production capacity mainly for China market.
- Zhiwei Xu, CEO and chairman of Jowell Global, commented, "As a business partner, Jowell Global will leverage its expertise with China's top tier OEM and ODM to assist So.Di.Co Group with its new product development and production capacity."
- Under the arrangement, Jowell Global will strengthen So.Di.Co's sales and distribution channels to meet the growing demand from Chinese consumers in the search for safe and environmental-responsible products.
- Price Action: JWEL shares are trading lower by 3.77% at $2.04 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.