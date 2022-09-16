ñol

Texas Instruments Proposes 8% Dividend Hike, $15B In Additional Buyback

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 16, 2022 8:14 AM | 1 min read
Texas Instruments Proposes 8% Dividend Hike, $15B In Additional Buyback
  • Texas Instruments Inc TXN proposed raising its quarterly cash dividend by 8% to $1.24 per share and launching $15 billion in share repurchases in addition to $8.2 billion remaining under previous authorization.
  • The dividend boost marks 19 consecutive years of dividend increases. In addition, as of Q2, TXN has reduced its outstanding shares by 47% through its share repurchases since the end of 2004.
  • Sluggish sales of smartphones and personal computers have slowed demand for related chips. But TXN’s components go into a wide range of products and equipment, helping it weather the downturn, Bloomberg reports.
  • TXN reported second-quarter revenue growth of 14% year-over-year to $5.21 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion.
  • EPS improved by 20% Y/Y to $2.45, beating the consensus of $2.12.
  • TXN generated $1.8 billion in operating cash flow and held $8.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Texas Instruments expects Q3 revenue of $4.90 billion - $5.30 billion and EPS of $2.23 - $2.51.
  • Price Action: TXN shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $163.11 during the pre-market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividendsBuybacksTechMedia