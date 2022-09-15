- Secoo Holding Ltd SECO has entered into strategic cooperation with Aladdin Legend Technology Co Ltd.
- The two companies will jointly explore business opportunities in luxury shopping and value-added services.
- Under the agreement, Aladdin will invest RMB1.3 billion. The strategic cooperation is divided into three parts.
- First, Aladdin will invest RMB100 million to establish Secoo China Club. The parties will lay out the high-end consumption circle and jointly develop second-hand Luxury goods transactions.
- They will also promote the establishment of the China Department Store Home public circle, helping local enterprises to generate international brands.
- Aladdin will invest up to RMB200 million by subscribing to the main shares of Secoo listed on the stock market.
- With up to RMB1 billion, the parties will join hands to go overseas to promote the innovation and upgrading of services in the global luxury industry.
- Price Action: SECO shares are trading higher by 31.6% at $0.34 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
